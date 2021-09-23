Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $48.51. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 775 shares.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

ADGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.