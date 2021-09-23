Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Grows By 25.7%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NMT opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

