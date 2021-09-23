Cazoo Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 799 call options.

CZOO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

