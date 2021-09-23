BioCardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,948% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. Analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

