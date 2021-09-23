Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.29

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.29 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 120.44 ($1.57). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 119.58 ($1.56), with a volume of 61,528,593 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.29.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Insiders purchased 22,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,847 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

