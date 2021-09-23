Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.37. Spok shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 56,757 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spok by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

