MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Trading Down 2.1%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $7.48. 718,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 376,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

