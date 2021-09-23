Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Shares Down 4.4%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 2,624,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 926,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.32. The firm has a market cap of £16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

About Origin Agritech (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

