Afentra (LON:AET) Trading 6.8% Higher

Afentra PLC (LON:AET) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21). 1,110,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 783,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Afentra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 43.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £34.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.70.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.