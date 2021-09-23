Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG stock remained flat at $$2.93 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

