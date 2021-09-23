Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Trading Down 1.1%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

About Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.