Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 1.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.87. 4,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

