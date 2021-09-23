NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Down 1.4%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

NEXTDC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

