iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 37,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 74,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iHuman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

