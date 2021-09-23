American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 23,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 8,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter worth about $594,000.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.