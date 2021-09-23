Freicoin (FRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Freicoin has a total market cap of $354,962.09 and approximately $137.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freicoin Coin Trading

