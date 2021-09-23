Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $8,897.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00398113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.30 or 0.00993683 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,222,124 coins and its circulating supply is 430,961,688 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

