Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $759.32 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Raydium has a market cap of $759.32 million and approximately $189.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $10.90 or 0.00024708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00072760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00113588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00169325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.32 or 0.07017567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,053.66 or 0.99876288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00787783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,306 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.