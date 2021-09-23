Automata Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.43 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Automata Network has a total market cap of $171.15 million and $34.43 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00114346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00170313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.23 or 0.07017239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,088.70 or 1.00018769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00799239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

