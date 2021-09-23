CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.30. 42,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 36,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
