CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.30. 42,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 36,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Research analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

