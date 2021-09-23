Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

