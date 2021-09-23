Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 35,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.