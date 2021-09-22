BHPCoin Market Cap Reaches $11.53 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $1.94 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00114168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00169805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.89 or 0.06970751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,123.72 or 1.00256513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.85 or 0.00792655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002613 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

