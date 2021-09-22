TE-FOOD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,411.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $104,411.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00127460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046033 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

