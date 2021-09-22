Playkey Price Up 59.6% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Playkey has a total market cap of $482,890.23 and $115,451.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00128093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046228 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

