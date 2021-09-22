GoldFund (GFUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $67,720.84 and $10.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005446 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.