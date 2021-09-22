Thingschain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $235.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $24,645.41 and approximately $235.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,650.65 or 0.99905949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002332 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

