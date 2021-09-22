BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $3,285.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,955,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,743,564 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

