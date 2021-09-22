Phore (PHR) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $5,115.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00648826 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,011,239 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.