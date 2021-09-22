Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

GBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 366,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GBS in the first quarter worth $159,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

