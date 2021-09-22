Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Hold

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “
Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 524,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61.
In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
