Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,348,855 coins and its circulating supply is 22,216,676 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

