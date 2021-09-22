Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 238,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

