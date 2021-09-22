Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) insider Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$65,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,544.10.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 30,001 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$3,900.13.

On Friday, September 10th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 7,423,462 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$971,731.18.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 6,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 48,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$7,275.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 8,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,317.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 11,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,760.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$1,625.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. sold 16,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$2,557.50.

CWC Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.13. 457,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The company has a market cap of C$65.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.20.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

