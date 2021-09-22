Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

