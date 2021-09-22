Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Tops $28.00 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $377.65 or 0.00864302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $634,835.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00071999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00171322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00113902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.72 or 0.06933919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,729.88 or 1.00081681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00793211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,146 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

