Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

