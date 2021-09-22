Secret (SCRT) One Day Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $133.78 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00004410 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.00402569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.03 or 0.00997194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

