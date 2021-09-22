Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.
Shares of SCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
