Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

