WhiteCoin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $721.55 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,954,470 coins and its circulating supply is 741,954,469 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

