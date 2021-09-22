RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.77 Million

Equities analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce sales of $222.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.50 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $818.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $967.90 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 696,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,375. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.13.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.