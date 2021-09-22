RED Hits Market Capitalization of $661,782.90 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, RED has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $661,782.90 and $2,429.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00367708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

