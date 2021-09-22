Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Hits Market Cap of $264.86 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $264.86 million and $37.60 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 174,088,525 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

