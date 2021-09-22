Flux Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Flux has a market cap of $84.97 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flux has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00276504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00178844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,332,758 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

