Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $1.21 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00171669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00113988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.77 or 0.06976458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,222.69 or 0.99955057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00792428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

