BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.05

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.05 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.45.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

