Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 245,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,157. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

