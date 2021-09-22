First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $118.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.07 million to $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 832,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

