First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report sales of $118.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.07 million to $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 832,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
