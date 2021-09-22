Peony Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $39,825.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 27,907,664 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.