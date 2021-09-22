$78.64 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $78.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.54 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $307.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 878,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,904. The company has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

